The Second Amendment to the Constitution reads: "A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed."
I would be interested in learning how the current spate of mass shootings can be interpreted to support a "well-regulated militia." And I wonder how the poorly regulated oversight of gun ownership somehow supports the security of our free state. I would hope that those who claim to revere the Constitution and follow it to the word would read complete sentences, rather than the phrases which please their well-heeled lobbyists.
And I would hope that our elected representatives would feel some obligation to represent their electorate -- which is currently overwhelmingly in favor of strong and reasonable regulation of gun ownership.
Shame on those members of the Legislature who refused even to open the issue of firearms regulation to debate in our state Legislature.
Louise Elbaum, Madison