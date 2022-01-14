Season endangers whooping cranes -- Philip Wiseley

The Republican Party in Wisconsin recently introduced a bill that will mandate the state Department of Natural Resources to establish a hunting season for sandhill cranes. The potential losses greatly outweigh any possible gains from removing protection from Wisconsin's sandhill cranes.

Wisconsin is among only a handful of states blessed with the endangered whooping cranes. Oklahoma is another. Despite stringent safeguards by Oklahoma, four whooping cranes were killed during their most recent sandhill crane hunting season. Losing these four precious birds, even accidentally, amounts to nearly 1% of the entire whooping crane population in North America. Such losses are devastating to a whooping crane population that is struggling to recover. The conceivable loss greatly overshadows any questionable gain.

Wisconsin sandhill cranes must retain their protected species status, safe from any misguided effort to create a crane hunting season in our state. Protecting whooping cranes is not the only good reason to protect sandhills from hunting in Wisconsin, but it is the best reason.