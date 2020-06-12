Search for UW president failed -- Paula Dáil

As a UW-Madison alum and supporter, I find the University of Wisconsin System's president search that resulted in only one finalist for the job profoundly disturbing.

Historically, UW has been a premier, forward-thinking institution of higher learning. Conventional wisdom suggests qualified candidates to lead UW System forward would be pounding down the door. That this did not occur suggests a flawed search process and raises the question of what within the System itself has made it unattractive to higher education administrators. One obvious answer is that no one wants to take on the continual Republican-led education budget battles, but this alone is not a satisfactory explanation.

I urge the UW Board of Regents suspend its search for a new president, allow Ray Cross to retire and appoint an interim president to oversee the System while they take a deep dive into the inner workings of the complex UW System. They should critically evaluate what is, and is not, working. UW is much better than these search results reflect, and accepting them without questioning why only one qualified finalist emerged to lead the UW System reflects deep flaws in the Regents’ oversight and badly fails Wisconsin citizens and taxpayers. We deserve better.

Paula Dáil, Spring Green