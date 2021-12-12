Scrapping tests won't close gaps -- April Bleske-Rechek

Wisconsin should think twice -- and attend to the data -- before extending test-optional admissions. Motivated by the laudable goal of creating a more racially diverse student body, test-optional admissions will exacerbate the problem, not resolve it.
Contrary to loud voices in some media outlets, actual data reveal the following:
- The SAT and ACT are valid -- not biased -- predictors of academic performance in college for all groups. These tests, like any other admission criteria, reveal group differences in academic readiness, but do not cause them. Such differences exist well before students enter kindergarten.
- Admission tests are imperfect predictors, but so is every other predictor, and the tests are similar to high school GPA and rank in predicting academic performance.
- Admission tests are not simply “wealth tests.” Their predictive validity is just as strong after controlling for social class. Further, effects of expensive prep courses are similar to 10 hours spent with freely available practice tests.
- Alternatives to the ACT and SAT, such as personal essays, are both more subjective (and hence less reliable) and may be more biased against members of low social economic status and underrepresented groups.
- Finally, admission tests can identify strong underrepresented students that other indicators may not.