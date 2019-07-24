It was no surprise to read that President Donald Trump had nominated former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker to the board of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars. The center bills itself as "the nation's key, nonpartisan policy forum for tackling global issues through independent research and open dialogue.
Any serious vetting of Walker's career as governor and his failed presidential campaign would have revealed he is no scholar. He's a rabid partisan ideologue ("divide and conquer"). He's unfit for tackling global issues through research because he denies climate change, and he's adverse to open dialogue.
He's the perfect Trumpian choice.
Jim Angevine, Madison