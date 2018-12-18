I saw the vengeful sore loser Gov. Scott Walker showing Wisconsinites his deceptive and dumbed-down visual aid charts on TV.
He was telling the lie that the powers of the governor of Wisconsin will remain the same after he refused to veto the dramatically reduced powers for governor and attorney general. When the people of Wisconsin elected Tony Evers and Josh Kaul, they were not informed that a divisive and bitter Legislature and governor would change the job descriptions and powers if Gov. Walker and Attorney General Brad Schimel lost. We all know that they wouldn’t have reduced those powers if they won. We were voting for replacements with the same authority and powers granted their immature and unethical predecessors.
Maybe they disregarded what was right because they wanted to punish the majority of Wisconsinites who voted against them. They also don’t want to give up their power and let someone else have a turn. It’s really inconsiderate and mean-spirited, not to mention undemocratic and un-American.
They are extremely poor role models for my children. They are dishonest cheaters. Now that Gov. Walker stuck his thumb (or perhaps another finger) in Wisconsin’s collective eye, I really hope the door hits him on the behind on the way out.
Randy Hanson, Blue Mounds