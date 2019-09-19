Wednesday's article about Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, announcing his run for Congress did not summarize his record very well.
Among other things, readers should be reminded about his thoughts on gun violence. Following mass shootings in Texas and Ohio last month, Sen. Fitzgerald told reporters that, "It’s frustrating, I think, because every time one of these incidents happened, we kind of wring our hands and say, ‘What can we do?'"
The Onion, a satirical publication that started here in Madison 30 years ago, has for the last five years recycled this headline following every mass shooting: “No Way To Prevent This, Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens.” Sen. Fitzgerald’s comment is basically identical.
By his complete inaction one could conclude that either Fitzgerald likes that these mass shootings occur regularly, or that he just doesn’t care. Even though he holds the title of Senate majority leader, he has not led on this issue in the least. If a legislator has one job, it is to pass laws that will keep people safe. Sen. Fitzgerald hasn't even tried to do that job.
Why does he think that people might want to put him in Congress?
William F. Bauer, Fitchburg