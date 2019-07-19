We were concerned when we read the recent article in Wisconsin State Journal about Gov. Tony Evers signing a bill to allow scooters in Wisconsin cities. We see the city of Madison will study allowing them and establishing regulations for their use.
We were in Nashville, Tennessee, visiting friends for a few days recently and stayed downtown. These scooters were everywhere and out of control. The scooters were running us off the sidewalk, thrown along the sidewalk and terrace areas with few places to park them. Seeing people using them in traffic with no helmets was horrible as people zipped in and out of traffic and caused safety concerns. It was disgusting the whole time we were there.
We don’t want Madison to become a hazard for people walking on the sidewalks and having to dodge these scooters in the Downtown area and in traffic.
We urge the city to use extreme caution in considering allowing scooters in Madison. If allowed, they should be strictly regulated where they can be used and where they can be parked.
We don’t want these for our beautiful Downtown Madison.
Larry and Jennie Lynn Larson, Madison