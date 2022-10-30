Science shouldn't allow for abortion -- Brian Moyer

During the COVID pandemic, Democrats repeatedly beat the “follow the science drum” (confused as the science was) -- and that is generally good advice.

But when it comes to abortion, they call an unborn child “fetal tissue” or a “product of conception,” and they call the deliberate taking of an unborn child’s life “health care” (look at the campaign signs). Adolf Hitler called his evil plan to exterminate the Jews “the final solution.” The use of deceptive words or sophistry does not change that human lives have been taken in both cases.

To follow the science only when it meets the desired narrative is hypocrisy at best. Science has settled for decades that a unique human being, with different DNA than the mother, is created at the moment of conception.

It is illegal to destroy a bald eagle’s egg or a sea turtle’s egg, yet the Democratic Party insists that it is a “woman’s right” to destroy her innocent, unborn child. When your personal choice has a victim, it is no longer a “personal” choice.

Brian Moyer, Stoughton