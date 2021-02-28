Science says to vaccinate inmates -- Gregory Sheehy

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws a Mendota Marsh about Tuesday's primary election.

Based in his Feb. 21 column "Don’t move criminals to the front of line," Rep. David Steffen, R-Green Bay, has fallen into the same trap as President Donald Trump when it comes to COVID-19. He politicizes the virus rather than addressing it as an infectious disease.

As most of us know, this virus does not respect a country's borders. And it has proven that it can jump over oceans. So what are the chances that the virus will not climb over a prison wall?

Steffen recommends that we vaccinate only correctional officers and not prisoners. Does he also support vaccinating only supervising personnel of meatpacking plants and just nursing staff at nursing homes?

Has he forgotten that the virus does not care if you are a guard or a prisoner, wealthy or poor, a nurse or a resident, a Democrat or Republican?

Public health officials want to stamp out the coronavirus wherever it exists, but particularly in hotspots such as prisons, where a large number of people are infected and social distancing is difficult. Additionally, saving lives inside the prison will save more lives outside the prison.