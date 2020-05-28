Science is process not a religion -- Robert Rittmann

Has anyone noticed that the COVID-19 mortality rate models were about as accurate as the global warming models? Junk in, junk out.

Why don't regular Cheddarhead citizens trust Gov. Tony "the Science Guy" Evers' science? Is it because it isn't really all that "sciency"? In real science, one uses the scientific method -- post a hypothesis, test, measure empirical evidence, rinse and repeat.

"Believing" in science has become a mark of hubristic cultural virtue. Yet the people most likely to say they believe in science are the least likely to value objectivity and healthy skepticism. Science, for such people, has taken the place of religion in providing certainty in an uncertain world. When science is used to signal virtue and provide certainty, it’s not science, but a hollow religion.

Science isn’t something you believe. Rather, it’s what you do and how you do it. Science isn’t a creed you follow with a priesthood of experts.

When a secular-progressive says science and religion cannot coexist, I disagree wholeheartedly. Science and religion dovetail perfectly because they each ask and answer different questions. Science asks, "How?" Religion asks "Why?" This is most certainly true.

Robert Rittmann, town of Sun Prairire