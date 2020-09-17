Science is clear on climate change -- Warren Palmer

President Donald Trump recently denied that climate change is contributing to the recurring, massive fires in California.
"I don't think science knows, actually," he said. Actually science does know.
The same science that has made all of our advanced technology possible is the same science that predicts global warming from increasing greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. If anything, climate science has been conservative in estimating the timing and impact of a warming planet. Deleterious change is happening sooner and faster than predicted, as the warming planet fuels more intense storms and makes western fires burn fiercer, farther and faster.
What we urgently need is a science-based, bipartisan response by the next Congress to the climate crisis, not continued denial of the obvious. A Congress focused on the nation's pressing problems would quickly enact a revenue-neutral carbon fee and dividend program to energize the nation's entrepreneurs to shift the economy on to a new, lower-carbon trajectory.
Warren Palmer, Madison
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!