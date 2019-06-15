I read with interest last Sunday's letter to the editor “Republicans are scared of science.”
Perhaps Republicans remember when eugenics was the settled science claiming that some races were superior, and was embraced by progressives such as Margaret Sanger, who founded Planned Parenthood to keep more of the "unfit" from being born. That “science” was founded here, but was adopted by Nazi Germany with a vengeance.
Or perhaps, like me, they remember the 1970s when scientists predicted global cooling, and we were all warned to prepare for a new ice age. Perhaps they recall when "science" urged us to use plastic bags to save the environment from paper bags killing the trees. Or perhaps, like me, they were given the book “The Population Bomb” by college professors saying it was settled there was going to be mass famine and no strategic minerals in the United States by the 1980s.
It was all wrong, but I have no children of my own today, because I didn’t want to bring them into such a world.
“Scared of science?” Perhaps there are good reasons.
Robert Hall, Madison