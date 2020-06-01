Science and religion work side by side -- Russell Pope

In regards to Friday's letter to the editor, “Science is a process not a religion”, I would agree with the title but not some of the conclusions reached by the writer.

Advice by Gov. Tony Evers was based upon science. Unfortunately, we saw large gatherings of those who protested his advice. Sadly, the result was as predicted -- rising cases of COVID-19. I would contest the idea that “science is a hollow religion.” Science and religion have long existed side by side. Each has its particular values.

Religion, at its best, tries to direct citizens toward righteous behavior. Science directs us to a better understanding of the world around us so we may better coexist in harmony with the with our environment.

Russell Pope, Middleton