When America elected Donald Trump we thought we were voting for a proven corporate leader to right the ship. We were wrong.
What we hoped for then can now be a reality with Starbucks founder Howard Schultz. The left's vitriolic response to his candidacy, and the right's disgust with President Trump, suggest an independent moderate with a proven track record could, and probably should, be our next president.
Maybe we should stop electing an ineffectual government, which is always at odds, doesn't compromise and plays the media for personal gain, and begin to demand a government that works together for solutions and improvements.
Very progressive, Wisconsin voters, eh?
James P. Goldschmidt, Verona