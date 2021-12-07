 Skip to main content

Schools will miss Cris Carusi's experience -- Kristine Lamont
Schools will miss Cris Carusi's experience -- Kristine Lamont

Madison School Board member Cris Carusi has decided not to run for the position again. I want to thank her for her service to the Madison community and its children. She knew the district not only as a board member, but also as a parent of children in the schools, a taxpayer and a community member.

She took her role and its responsibilities seriously. Her intimate knowledge of the workings of the school district will be missed by all.

Best of luck to her in her next endeavors.

Kristine Lamont, Madison

