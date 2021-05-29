 Skip to main content
Schools uniforms can create equality -- Colin Conn
Schools uniforms can create equality -- Colin Conn

During a visit to Ireland years ago, I observed a dozen or so uniformed K-12 students waiting for their bus. I was struck with the thought that, "Wow, those uniforms are an equalizer -- no one’s rich, no one’s poor, no one’s cool, and no one’s not."

It would seem to me that if you’re trying create inclusivity, perhaps uniforms aren’t bad idea. They could be a step in the right direction to mend an achievement gap, which never seems to improve regardless of who is running the show.

Here in the United States, our students are now being taught "critical race theory," which divides young people based their skin color. It’s not inclusive, it’s exclusive. I fail to see how teaching this achieves any part of an overarching goal to prepare students for their life ahead.

Colin Conn, Cross Plains

