Schools teach kids it is OK to cheat -- Peter Anderson

State Journal reporter Chris Rickert’s recent article "Some could get a break" documents the unbelievable lengths of deception that the Madison School District will descend to evade the state’s requirement that each district provide for a minimum number of hours that it teaches its students.

Madison School District won't force some high schoolers to get required instructional time "Whether a student chooses to attend or not does not negate the fact that instruction was provided by the school/district," the spokesperson said.

One would have thought that the district chose to be so cavalier reducing class time because it is doing such a bang up, splendid job educating Madison’s young people, such that it can dispense with mere formalities.

Yet more than 90% of its Black students don't read at a proficient level for their grade. And that is after several long years over which it committed to overcome the Black achievement gap, during which it failed to budge the needle.

But Madison schools are teaching our kids one salient thing. By itself engaging in transparent deceit to meet the requirements it is supposed to follow, the district is teaching its students that it is OK to cheat.

Well done, School Board President Ali Muldrow and the other members of our illustrious School Board. As George W. Bush once infamously said, “Mission Accomplished!”

Peter Anderson, Madison