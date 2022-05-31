Schools struggle while board fiddles -- Peter Davis

Schools struggle while board fiddles

A recent guest column by former Madison School Board members Barbara Arnold and Marj Passman, “ City schools need policy on phones ,” described a chaotic learning environment in Madison middle and high schools.

Apparently, without consequence, students are free to enter and leave classrooms at will, refuse to turn off cellphones and decide not to take tests. Predictably, we have heard no response from current School Board members who seem more focused on renaming schools than on providing a safe learning environment for students.