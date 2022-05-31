 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Schools struggle while board fiddles -- Peter Davis

  • 0

Schools struggle while board fiddles

A recent guest column by former Madison School Board members Barbara Arnold and Marj Passman, “City schools need policy on phones,” described a chaotic learning environment in Madison middle and high schools.

Apparently, without consequence, students are free to enter and leave classrooms at will, refuse to turn off cellphones and decide not to take tests. Predictably, we have heard no response from current School Board members who seem more focused on renaming schools than on providing a safe learning environment for students.

Something about fiddling while Rome burns comes to mind.

Peter Davis, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics