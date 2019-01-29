Schools should not have been closed recently. Most people went to work. Kids should have been in school (they are future workers).
The school closings affect children, their parents, the workforce and economy. What about kids left at home alone or parents who lost income because they needed to stay home or pay for daycare?
When you keep kids home for 4 inches of snow, it is telling them that you do not value their education. More than 15 inches? That would OK. But closing school for between 4 and 8 inches of snow when they knew the windchill guidelines were going to keep kids out later in the week is inexcusable.
I stayed home with my kids during the last school closing. They helped me shovel, and they played in the snow. They thought it was great. But they should have been in school.
We are privileged, because we are able to stay home with our kids. Others aren't as lucky. All kids should have a basic right to an education.
Please, stop shorting our kids based on irrational fears of weather hyped in the media. Closing the schools should be the absolute last decision made so we don't jeopardize their education.
Laurie Robertson, Madison