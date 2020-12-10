Schools should have opened in fall -- Regis B. Miller

Schools should have opened in September.
Why were they closed? Dr. Anthony Fauci and the experts should have known back in July that schools should be open. Several studies this summer and before showed that children under the age or 18 rarely get a severe case of COVID-19. Very few under the age of 18 have died have from the disease unless they have underlying health issues.
The science showed it. But our politicians, state health officials and so-called experts and media ignored it and instead spread fear. The teachers union said it was harmful and that children would pass it on to the teachers, but that doesn't seem to be the case.
Just like any other disease, if the students get COVID-19, they need to stay home. Save our children and open all schools. No more online teaching. Our children are not learning. Parents and students alike are suffering.
Regis B. Miller, Madison
