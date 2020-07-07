Schools should follow NFL team's lead -- John Finkler

Now it looks like Washington's NFL team, under strong pressure from the public and corporate sponsor, will finally get rid of its offensive "Redskins" team name.
If an NFL team that has long resisted doing the right thing can make this much-needed change, so can public schools in Wisconsin.
Now is the time for Wisconsin's public schools that are still using Native American mascots, logos and nicknames to do what should have been done a long time ago: Get rid of them.
By no longer using Native American mascots, logos and nicknames, these public schools will show genuine respect for Native Americans and their heritage. It will also be an opportunity to respectfully honor Native Americans for their many contributions to Wisconsin.
It would also be a wonderful teaching moment on racism for these public schools and their students.
John Finkler, Middleton
