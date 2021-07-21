 Skip to main content
Schools practice critical race theory -- David Blaska
When the Madison public schools website announces “Welcome to the Movement” next to the image of a raised fist demanding “Equity."

When four minority-race school-resource police officers are expelled from our troubled high schools.

When admittance to honors courses is based on race, not performance.

When a white “positive behavior coach” is fired for trying to defuse a black girl’s classroom tantrum, our schools are not just teaching critical race theory — they are practicing it.

David Blaska, Madison

