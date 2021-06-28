Schools no longer teach kids to think -- Arthur Eggert

As an emeritus UW-Madison professor, I need to point out that Leonard Pitts’ June 28 column, "Why conservatives find education dangerous," is mostly hooey.
It is true that until the middle 1960s liberal and conservative professors and students vigorously debated many topics on campus. College presidents prided themselves on maintaining such an open environment.
But by the 1980s, liberals began using civil rights legislation to force selective hires of faculty who supported their ideas. Applicants for university administrative positions had to adhere to liberal social theory. Classic humanists complained bitterly, but they were shut out of the decision-making processes by the secularists.
Pitts claims students are not bullied by liberal professors and administrators, and once they learn how to think they become liberals. Both claims are false. Secularism is rooted in the soft sciences and humanities. The poor quality of experimental data in these areas and the inability to control for experimenter bias causes many of us in the hard sciences to cringe. When lawyers -- who are advocates, not scientists -- concoct something like the critical race theory, it can only lead to divisions, not understanding.
Educational standards have been so lowered to be “inclusive” that few students are trained in fields that require rigorous scientific practices. Hard sciences are hard because researchers must collect representative and reproducible data, analyze it by appropriate statistical means, and follow where it leads, not follow their preconceived ideas.
Today we give college degrees to many people who never learned how to think.
Arthur Eggert, Sun Prairie, professor emeritus, UW-Madison