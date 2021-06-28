Schools no longer teach kids to think -- Arthur Eggert

But by the 1980s, liberals began using civil rights legislation to force selective hires of faculty who supported their ideas. Applicants for university administrative positions had to adhere to liberal social theory. Classic humanists complained bitterly, but they were shut out of the decision-making processes by the secularists.

Pitts claims students are not bullied by liberal professors and administrators, and once they learn how to think they become liberals. Both claims are false. Secularism is rooted in the soft sciences and humanities. The poor quality of experimental data in these areas and the inability to control for experimenter bias causes many of us in the hard sciences to cringe. When lawyers -- who are advocates, not scientists -- concoct something like the critical race theory, it can only lead to divisions, not understanding.