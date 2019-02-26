Nothing happens in a vacuum, and alleged recent behavior by a Madison School District staff member at Whitehorse Middle School is no different.

Staff in our schools must maintain control of their emotions. That is a given. But students also must behave and follow the directions of staff. 

The disrespect heaped on teachers today is abominable. Staff must maintain control of their emotions, and parents must teach children respect. It takes a village to raise a child, and respect begins at home.

Patricia S. Rogeberg, Madison

