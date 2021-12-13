Schools need more staff to serve pupils -- Judith Munaker and John Fournelle

The Dec. 6 article "Decision to pull SROs questioned after fights," about student resource officers, included the results of the Dane County Youth Assessment documenting increases in stress, anxiety and depression.
Schools are too large. Teachers see students for a class a day and are expected to identify learning and social issues, prevent violence and ensure academic progress. Students’ realities can include violent homes and relationships, violent neighborhoods and food insecurity. Schools for many are a daily refuge, and now that refuge no longer feels safe.
Horizon High School opened 17 years ago to give individual attention to students dealing with substance abuse and related mental health issues. Unaddressed trauma led many of them to turn to substance abuse. The individualized attention given our students helps them learn to navigate the dangerous time of adolescence.
Schools need more resources to effectively identify and address student needs. There is understaffing of teachers, counselors and social workers in the Madison School District, when even actual goal numbers are insufficient. Small nonprofit alternative institutions such as Horizon have small staff-to-student ratios. They are our effort to keep young people safe and help them become productive community members. Yet we are able to touch only a small portion of young people in need.