Schools need more leaders like Karim -- Rashiqa Kamal

I am writing in support of Minza Karim’s candidacy for the Middleton-Cross Plains School Board.

I have known Karim for nine years as a friend and a beloved community member. She is a very involved parent of three boys. Given her passion to be an advocate for good schools and academics for her kids, I was glad to see her join the school board in 2019 and bring her passion and determination to the board.

Over the past three years, she has been an advocate for equity and diversity in our schools. She’s very approachable and compassionate. I have personally witnessed students, parents and guardians approach her with concerns she appropriately responds to.

The recent global pandemic showed all of us that amid all the confusion and misinformation, it is so important to have reasonable and pragmatic board members such as Karim. Her decisions and actions have shown that above everything else, the safety of our students, staff and community are of utmost importance to her. I hope Karim will continue to advocate for our most vulnerable community members, and that she will use her skills and compassion to strive for the continuous excellence of our schools.

Rashiqa Kamal, Middleton