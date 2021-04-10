Schools need funds for mental health -- Gabby Henshue

As a certified nursing assistant on the neuro and trauma floor of a Madison hospital, I can tell you that the consequences of adverse childhood experiences reach far and wide throughout Wisconsin. Roughly 60% of adults report having at least one adverse childhood experience. These are stressful situations such as witnessing violence or substance abuse as a child, which can be detrimental to your physical, mental and behavioral health as an adult.
Gov. Tony Evers' 2021-2023 budget includes significant funding for mental health programs in schools throughout the state, which could do so much to heal children from these stresses before they affect their long-term success and happiness. As a nursing assistant, I see the long-term effects of not addressing these issues. I see substance use disorders that began as a result of parental substance use. I see untreated mental health disorders that began as a result of witnessing a parent being arrested or abused.
The health of Wisconsin's children and the future of the state is at stake. I ask the people of Wisconsin to speak up and advocate for these children and ask that the Joint Finance Committee retain funding for mental health in schools in the state budget.
Gabby Henshue, Madison, UW-Madison student