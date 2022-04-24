Schools must teach our racial history -- Tom Peck

Last Monday’s State Journal article about critical race theory, "Schools are new wedge issue," was interesting.

I am a graduate of West High School, class of 1969. In the 1960s, our teachers exposed us to Black writers, the causes and effects of the Civil War, problems facing our country following the Civil War, Black music and the wrongs of segregation. I thought I was learning our country’s history, which had benefited me my entire life.

What is wrong with teaching history? Is it not better to learn from our mistakes so they are not repeated? I have grandchildren in the Madison School District. I want them to be exposed to all facets of our country’s history. That is their right.

Tom Peck, Florence, Arizona