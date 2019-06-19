Thanks to the State Journal for focusing on school safety.
How well you manage your emotions affects every aspect of your life. Whether working, studying, dating, playing a sport, or driving a car, healthy emotional management is crucial for a happy successful life. Our schools insist that math, science, technology and language arts are part of the curriculum, but our schools neglect to teach the most important part of human development: managing our emotions.
Students are lonely, sad, angry, bullied, rejected and hurt. They live their lives confused about what to do with their emotions. Our society is increasingly subjected to violence, cyber-bullying and drug abuse. The time to teach emotional coping skills is now. Learning these skills early will benefit and improve the quality of life both for the students and society.
I wrote two books for teaching emotional coping skills. Teachers introduced to the ideas in the books were excited about incorporating the subject into the classroom. Unfortunately, they doubted this subject would ever become part of the overall school curriculum.
The need for emotional coping skills has never been greater, and yet we leave the learning of these skills to chance.
Call the state Department of Public of instruction. Tell them to add emotional coping skills to everyday classroom activities. It will take a lot of calls. Our children are worth it.
Robert F. Chapman, Middleton, clinical psychologist