The experiential learning at Shabazz High School, described in the May 1 State Journal story "Science here comes with waders, a fly rod," should be available to at least 30% of students in the Madison School District.

Given the multimedia worlds in which most students live, their learning is still anchored in the 1950s. Deep learning is an "emotional" experience bringing meaning and value to the learner. Today's education should involve the entire community: businesses, nonprofits, retired volunteers who can provide mentorships and experiences that will lead to more life fulfillment.

Madison should have 25 schools similar to Shabazz with a goal of growing even more. This type of education also lends itself to more individual responsibility and improved social skills. Ask anyone in education to identify the greatest challenge in K-12 and most will reply social skills and collaboration.

Our schools need to wake up.

Barry Golden, Madison

