Schools must deal with sexual assault -- Kylie Donovan

Students at Madison East High School last week demonstrated immense resilience and strength through organized walkouts when their school administration -- meant to provide a safe space for each and every student -- failed to respond accordingly when a victim of a recent alleged sexual assault spoke up.
With one in five high school students in Wisconsin reporting some degree of sexual violence, response guidelines must be established and implemented for students and faculty. Both students and teachers alike expressed their lack of knowledge when it came to how they report or respond to sexual assault or harassment. The students demanded action accordingly through additional education and trainings, clearer reporting protocols, appropriate sanctions for perpetrators and a commitment to supporting victims.
As a master of public health student at UW-Madison, I understand the grave impact sexual assault and harassment can have on individuals, communities and society as a whole. Schools have an obligation to create a place where kids can feel safe and supported.
Contact your school district to ask about the guidelines in place to ensure the ongoing safety and protection of students against sexual assault.
Kylie Donovan, Madison