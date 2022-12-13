Schools must be held accountable -- Ed Mortimer

A recent article explained that the Baraboo School District received a “meets few expectations” report card score of 56.4, and scored the lowest of all area school districts.

The administration and school board continue to allow the “dumbing down” of our kids. Each school year should start with basic discipline expectations. Students who want to learn are continually held back because teachers have to stop class to deal with the same unruly students over and over again. Where are the parents of these students? Why are they not held accountable?

We are paying our district administrator around $170,000 per year, and the school board should hold him accountable until the students raise their performance to meet “all expectations.” He should also be held accountable for teachers leaving the district. After talking to teachers and substitute teachers, the same story rings true: discipline.

The district seems proud of its “fancy” buildings, but not educating students. Our once premier school district is a runaway train, and there's no light at the end of the tunnel.

Ed Mortimer, Baraboo

The Mendota Marsh collection