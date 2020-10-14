Schools help us defeat coronavirus -- James Shaw

Wisconsin public schools are open. Children are learning. Teachers are teaching. But “it ain’t easy.” The COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down.
Health and safety are threatened. Some businesses closed. The economy has been disrupted. Social relations are restricted. My kindergarten granddaughter scribbles with chalk “I hate distance lerning” on the sidewalk to make sure I understand the importance of in-person interaction.
Wisconsin public schools are the heart of efforts to combat COVID-19. Our schools provided 31 million meals to students and families, and increased access to the internet and technology for thousands. State schools continue to teach 800,000 children in person and virtually, support teachers, collaborate with health experts, provide child care and transportation, and protect health and safety.
To overcome COVID-19, public schools need the support of the community so students can learn. Clearly, face-to-face instruction is the most effective but least safe method. No matter the method, learning is a social process. Teachers can’t do it alone. Teachers build relationships with kids, their families and communities.
Don’t let COVID-19 divide our communities. Now more than ever, it is important for public schools, teachers, parents and community to learn together. Together we can beat COVID-19.
James Shaw, Madison
