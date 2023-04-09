There certainly must be others in the Madison area who are suffering from "changing the names of schools syndrome," as I am.

Every so often someone will propose a name change either because their group is underrepresented or the person the school is currently named after doesn't meet current moral codes.

We need to ask ourselves, "Why should we expect anyone to be perfect for their name to be on a school?" I believe we all have positive and negative traits, even the name-change proposers. In the past, schools were named or statues erected to emphasize positive traits. Now we tear them down or change them because of negative traits.

If "school name changers" can't be stopped in any other way, perhaps Madison should go to the New York City's system -- giving our schools numbers like PS 25 or PS 50. This would stop the community or School Board from wasting their time on "should we or shouldn't we," or "who is unhuman enough to be considered perfect" (because all humans are flawed), and get on with solving much more important problems.

Joyce Hasselman Waldorf, Madison

