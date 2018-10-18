The Madison School Board's involvement in the educational resource officer issue was a fiasco.
The board has many more serious issues requiring its focus, such as a failing discipline policy resulting in poor teacher morale, a widening achievement gap and gang fights.
Teachers' raw product is ignorance, or lack of information, by their students. Ignorance is eliminated by learning. So those folks who fear the police need to learn the simple truth that police in Madison's schools are well-trained and sensitive to diversity.
Madison police work for all of us and exist to keep us safe. They certainly are not to be feared. Teach this to the students with the police present and interacting with the students beginning in kindergarten.
The School Board wrongly tried to accommodate a small anti-police group's ignorance and perpetuate their fear of the police, instead of doing their job, which is to educate.
The board should follow the Queen of Peace students' example and teach the Madison Public School students to welcome their police neighbors. Ignorance is curable. Stupidity, as defined by lack of common sense, is not.
Jerry Darda, Madison