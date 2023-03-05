Replacing early U.S. presidents' names from Madison schools to celebrate accomplishments by Black activists is poor educational policy. It's an effort to deny the important achievements of the white founders of our country, while recognizing those of Blacks.

Acknowledging historical contributions is not a zero sum game. All should be taught. But Madison School District leaders want to make the Black community "feel better." That's why Thomas Jefferson has to be forgotten and Ezekiel Gillespie remembered in the renaming of Jefferson Middle School.

Forget that Jefferson was noted for promoting formal education for slaves so they had skills to be productive when freed or that he supported the poor. He owned slaves, so by the School District's standards, he's out.

Since the School District is so focused on identity rather than improving Black students' achievement, perhaps it should consider renaming Kennedy School, because President John F. Kennedy was a white philanderer. It could be renamed in honor of Karine Jeane Pierre, President Joe Biden's highly visible, Black, lesbian press secretary. Jeanne-Pierre would unquestionably better serve as a role model for Black, female and LGBTQ students.

How unfortunate that the School District's focus is all about image and feel-good nonsense, rather than learning and support for all students, especially underachieving students, as well as teachers' morale.

Jerry Darda, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection