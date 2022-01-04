Schools face real staffing shortages -- Laura Flood

People again are debating: Will we keep schools open safely? One difficulty I rarely see discussed in the media is the shortage of personnel at all levels of providing instruction to students.
From a severe shortage of bus drivers to paraprofessionals who work with special education students, it has become difficult to fill these positions. Pay is low compared to getting ill. Staff are getting sick with COVID-19, and very few substitutes fill these positions.
When a teacher gets infected with COVID, the district must find subs, but subs are few and far between. This is a long-standing problem that has been exacerbated by COVID. Staff have to isolate much longer, whether they are ill, or their child is ill.
This problem exists across school districts. People complain about schools, but the reality is that a school cannot operate without sufficient healthy staff. All schools need subs or they cannot operate in this pandemic. Increased testing would help. Masking should stay mandatory in schools (for everyone who is able) if we want our schools to stay open.
Laura Flood, Verona