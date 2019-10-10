Twenty-seven years ago, when our oldest daughter was in second grade at Glendale Elementary in Madison, six of the 18 kids in the class didn’t have presentable clothes to wear, never mind Halloween costumes. The teacher asked me to show up with my face paints, so the six kids at least had the faces of cats or Ninja Turtles during the Halloween parade.
I was at the PTO meeting at which the teachers asked, “Can we please get rid of the Halloween parade?” The PTO said "yes." The Halloween parade was an idea whose time had gone.
The immigrant woman I tutor in English has enough trouble understanding what’s in her kids' backpacks, never mind putting Halloween costumes together. There are 52 languages spoken in Sun Prairie Schools. Madison has 100.
Anybody upset by not having a Halloween parade should check with the school nurse and social worker. Ask if you can donate the wherewithal for kids to improvise a costume with goods from a resale store. Better yet, ask if you can donate some presentable clothes for kids who fall in a mud puddle during recess, or who just plain don’t have any.
Eva Klaus Bellinger, Sun Prairie