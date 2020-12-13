Schools don't take security seriously -- Randy Zink

Before the School Board decided to remove officers from Madison high schools, was the student body as a whole ever officially asked if they felt safer with police presence? No.
The Madison Schools Board wants to "implement holistic restorative justice." My question now is: Who's going to make the morning announcement asking kids to leave their guns at home and attend school to focus on their studies?
Hasn't this city had enough car thefts and been shot up enough to realize it has a serious problem with its young people and their forms of entertainment and personal paybacks? I haven't seen a school advisory group member stand up and address either of these problems publicly or point the authorities in the direction of potential suspects. They seem to otherwise know the schools inside and out.
On another topic that I don't understand: When I was young and you stole a car, it was felony auto theft. Now I hear it can be a misdemeanor offense called "operating without owners consent." What's up with that? I'm sure car owners feel violated when someone takes their personal property, and then find out the thief only got a scolding and a hug.
Randy Zink, Madison
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!