Schools can't solve pandemic problems -- Brenda Morris

I read with consternation last Sunday's State Journal editorial, "Fauci sends a message to schools."

I see a lot of handwringing in the editorial about students who might be at risk of “isolation, abuse, depression and hunger,” and about parents who “don’t have flexibility with their jobs or the latest technology.”

But child abuse, hunger, inflexible employers and low wages are not problems schools can solve. Schools also can’t solve a pandemic, especially not when Wisconsin has chronically underfunded schools and refused to even meet to help Wisconsinites survive this public health crisis. It’s also not schools’ fault that Congress has provided a woefully inadequate response to the pandemic.

Teachers want nothing more than to provide the best education possible for students. But the community will have to provide the safe conditions under which we can continue in-person school. Congress, the Legislature and all citizens have to work together to ensure that families aren’t going hungry, that schools have safe facilities and adequate staffing for socially distanced learning, and that all Wisconsinites and Americans can avoid this devastating disease.