Schools can't keep parents in dark -- Dave Glomp

The Madison School District bureaucrats have taken it on themselves to set policies that restrict students' parents from knowing that their children might want to change their sexual orientation? In what alternative universe is that OK?
Thankfully, 14 parents have enlisted the assistance of the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty to challenge this thwarting of parental rights. Even the Madison School Board wasn’t given the chance to vote on this policy before it was implemented.
Children can say they are questioning their birth gender, and the school and its staff can begin accepting that child’s desire to change how they are viewed and addressed in school, without discussing this with parents.
This is not the role of the school. It’s time to hold those responsible for usurping parental rights and authority accountable. I’d suggest the Madison School Board has a responsibility to weigh in and stop keeping parents in the dark immediately. Why does it require a lawsuit to remedy such a travesty? I hope everyone reading this will demand the school district’s administration end continuing this policy. Enough is enough.
We must all pray for the success of this lawsuit on behalf of parents knowing what is going on in their schools. What else are they keeping from parents?
Dave Glomp, Madison