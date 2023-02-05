Last Sunday's letter to the editor "Our public schools deserve support" provides some much needed clarity to the notion of public finance of private schools. The right's push to starve public education while fostering further inequity in our society is another giant step toward what Martin Luther King Jr. described as "socialism for the rich and rugged free enterprise capitalism for the poor."

Our public schools deserve support -- Liz Amundson Just as public schools in Madison are getting their groove back after a very rough-for-every…

It's another form of a gated community, protecting the hereditary position of the fortunate and ensuring that the bottom third will have to struggle even more furiously to break the cycle of poverty. Recall that when public education was fully supported by communities nationwide (with exceptions in former slave states), the country began an economic climb that was astonishing.

Imagine if all the citizens had been included? We'd be an even greater place to live.

Want to make America great again? Support and fund public education. We'll always have a minority who don't want their children to truly experience American culture for whatever reasons. But it's not the government's job to please the fortunate few at the expense of the majority.

Harry David Snook, Madison

