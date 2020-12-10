Schools aren't safe in a virus hotspot -- Bill Minser

I found last Sunday's State Journal editorial, "Fauci sends a message to schools," disingenuous and dangerous.
Dr. Anthony Fauci has spoken at length about opening schools, and the editorial only quoted part of it. The editorial board would be better served telling the community about its responsibility to our children. We are definitely at hotspot levels of infection right now. Unless the whole community follows the guidelines and gets the current outbreak under control, we cannot safely open in January.
"The best way for a state, city, or county that's red to get their children back to school is to do what's needed to become yellow, and do what's needed to become green," Dr. Fauci said.
Bill Minser, Fitchburg
