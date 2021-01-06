Schools aren't safe for teachers -- Susan Holmes

The Baraboo School Board voted 4-3 on Dec. 14 to reopen Baraboo's schools for in-person instruction starting Jan. 4, a week earlier than planned. The school board cited "concerns about student well-being and mental health," after going all-virtual in November due to high COVID-19 numbers.

According to the Baraboo News Republic's Dec. 17 article "Local schools to reopen early," issues of potential parental child abuse and lack of food in homes were the primary reasons for return, though it should be noted that daily meals were provided for pickup during virtual mode.

So students are returning early, despite Sauk County Public Health's recommendations. A school board member interviewed teachers who said they are "terrified." When schools were open, teachers being out sick or quarantining caused staffing issues. None of that happens with virtual.

One member, voting for return, stated: “I know a lot of people spend a lot of time with the data, and I don’t." He continued, "I just look at our kids, and I look at the opportunity"