The Republican-run Legislature and the Democratic governor have apparently settled on the shares of money in the state budget going for education.

Gov. Tony Evers got a $325 increase per student each year of the biennium after a zero-dollar boost in the last two-year budget. To get “that much,” Republicans put money into the private voucher funding at $1,000 for K-8 students and nearly $3,000 for high-schoolers.

Why do rural communities vote for Republicans when most private schools are in urban and suburban areas? (Of course, there is the option of virtual schools, but Republicans have made it clear during the pandemic that they believe virtual education is lacking.)

Rural residents, if you care about your schools, pay attention. Support the future of your young people in elections.

William Hartje, Evansville