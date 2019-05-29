The story in last Sunday's State Journal "Instructors wrestle with how to teach climate change" lamented the lack of good climate-change curriculum for sixth graders. I believe this kind of topic is not appropriate in elementary through high-school curriculums.
Rather, these grades should emphasize basic science, including chemistry and physics, by high school graduation. Doing so will give students the skills necessary to sift through the claims by various groups, both supporters of human-caused global warming and the deniers.
A strong science background also will transfer to the next crisis to confront humankind, whatever that might be.
Marcel Thoma, Oregon