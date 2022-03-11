School names don't impede achievement -- Joshua Hargrove

Renaming monuments of past heroes due to a reductive assessment of history is unsustainable and unhelpful.

As an African American, raised in the "ghetto" of the east side of Milwaukee, who attended UW-Madison and UW Law School, who tutored at many of the public schools confronting these protests, I find the conversation to be performative. These efforts, seemingly genuine, show a compulsion to delineate a phantom injury, which if addressed achieves little.

Heralding Thomas Jefferson Middle School, James Madison Memorial High School or Chamberlin Rock is not to condone the atrocities of the past. To suggest so suggests flawed reasoning and genuflecting for fear of being called the “r” word.

Renaming should be a part of the conversation, though it should not dominate nor sideline issues such as achievement gaps and falling literacy rates as reflected in the Department of Public Instruction’s report last year. These conversations seem to suggest that we African Americans are so sensitive that walking into a building named after a man who owned enslaved folks over 150 years ago, or walking past a rock, is so injurious to us that it actually impedes our ability to compete and excel.

It is histrionic and should be condemned as such.

Joshua Hargrove, Madison