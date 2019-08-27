Madison community members desperately seek a more traditional and transparent approach to leadership at the Madison School District.
The recent departure of the school superintendent following six years of experimental race and identity-driven school policy offers the district a new opportunity to pursue the basic goal of education: To provide students with the basic tools of communication and critical thought in preparation for future endeavors.
It seems like the Madison School District had become a funding source for ambitious experimental socialist education under the previous superintendent. I think independent community observers need to be introduced into the operations to audit and report on the activities of the district. Community observers should also be involved in performance evaluation of teachers at the school level.
How are the taxpayers being served when so much money is going to six-figure salaries for senior administrative positions while student enrollment is stagnant in an environment that restricts free thought and speech?
Ricardo Cruz, Middleton