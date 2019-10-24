Public school zero-tolerance policies likely began with good intentions. After all, they have the advantage of removing bias from decision-making.
Unfortunately, zero-tolerance policies can lead to absurd injustices, as the recent firing of Marlon Anderson clearly shows. Anderson was justifiably baffled that context wasn't considered when it comes to using the N-word. (Future cultures will marvel how this word has achieved such cultural power, but that is another story.)
His dismissal for merely repeating a racial taunt directed at him is absurd and unjust. Just as shocking as the firing, though, is the way the bureaucracy reflexively initially doubled-down on the decision.
In public schools today, much lip service is given to the value of critical thinking. But when real critical thinking is called for, as in the case at West High School, administrators seem to absolve themselves by hiding behind dualistic, absolutist policies. Not only does this lead to blatant unjust outcomes -- the firing of Anderson -- it also sets a terrible example for students.
Why should they use critical thinking when it is so much easier to do as their elders do: just blindly follow the rules?
George Savage, Madison